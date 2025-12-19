Putin offers no compromise on Ukraine, says EU 'robbery' failed

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin offered no ⁠compromise on his terms for ending the war in Ukraine on Friday (Dec 19) and accused the European Union of attempting "daylight robbery" of Russian assets.

Putin set out the Kremlin's stance on the war in the opening moments of his annual end-of-year press conference, a marathon event that typically runs for some four hours.

He said he did not see readiness on the Ukrainian side to agree a peace deal, but there were "certain signals" it was willing to engage in dialogue.

"The only thing I want to say is that we have always said this: we are ready and willing to end this conflict peacefully, based on the principles I outlined last June at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and by addressing the root causes that led to this crisis," Putin ‍said.

He was referring to a speech 18 months ago in ⁠which ‍he demanded that Ukraine abandon its ambition of joining the NATO military alliance and withdraw entirely from four regions that Russia has claimed as its own territory. Kyiv refuses to give up land that Moscow's forces have failed to capture in nearly four years of war.

ASSESSMENT OF BATTLEFIELD SITUATION

Putin was speaking hours after European Union leaders set aside a plan to ⁠use frozen Russian assets as backing for a loan to Ukraine, deciding instead to borrow cash to help fund Kyiv's defence against Russia for the next two years.

The EU leaders said they reserved the right to use Russian assets to ‍repay the loan if Moscow fails to pay war reparations to Ukraine.

Putin said the bloc had backed away from the original scheme because it would have faced serious repercussions, and it had damaged its status as a safe place to store assets.

"Theft is not the appropriate term ... It's daylight robbery. Why can't this robbery be carried out? Because the consequences could be grave for the robbers," he said.

"This isn't just a blow to their image; it's an undermining of trust in the euro zone, and the fact that many countries, not just Russia, but primarily oil-producing countries, store their gold and foreign exchange reserves in the euro zone."