Putin, Trump discuss Iran, Ukraine in phone call: Kremlin

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Wednesday (Apr 29), adding the two leaders discussed the Middle East war and Ukraine.

The call lasted more than 90 minutes and was "frank and businesslike", Ushakov told reporters, including from AFP, during a phone briefing.

The presidents "paid particular attention to the situation regarding Iran and in the Persian Gulf", Ushakov said.

"Vladimir Putin considers Donald Trump's decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran to be the right one, as this should give negotiations a chance and, overall, help to stabilise the situation."

But Putin also "highlighted the inevitable and extremely damaging consequences not only for Iran and its neighbours, but also for the entire international community, should the US and Israel resort to military action once again", Ushakov said.

He added Russia was "firmly committed to providing every possible assistance to diplomatic efforts" on the Middle East war, and said the call was held at Moscow's initiative.

In Washington, Trump told reporters he had had a "very good conversation" with Putin, though he said it had focused more on the Ukraine war than on Iran.

Trump added that Putin wanted to "help" end the US-Israeli war on Iran but that he had told the Russian leader to end the Ukraine invasion first.