Romania says Russian drone entry poses new security 'challenge'

BUCHAREST: Romania on Sunday (Sep 14) strongly condemned the entry of a Russian drone into its airspace during an attack on neighbouring Ukraine, saying Moscow's actions pose a "new challenge" to Black Sea security.

Poland had already denounced the intrusion of Russian drones into its airspace earlier this week, calling on Moscow to avoid further "provocations".

A threat of drone strikes also prompted Poland to deploy aircraft and close an airport in the eastern city of Lublin on Saturday, three days after it shot down Russian drones in its airspace with the backing of aircraft from its NATO allies.

NATO member Romania has had several drone fragments crash on its territory since Moscow invaded Ukraine, especially as Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian ports. It shares a 650km border with Ukraine.

In a statement following the drone entry on Saturday, Romania's defence ministry said it "strongly condemns the irresponsible actions of the Russian Federation and emphasises that they represent a new challenge to regional security and stability in the Black Sea area".

It added that "such incidents demonstrate the Russian Federation's lack of respect for international law".

Romania reported late on Saturday that its airspace had been breached by a drone during a Russian attack in Ukraine.

The country scrambled two F-16 fighter jets, which "detected a drone in national airspace" and tracked it until it dropped off the radar, its defence ministry said.

In its statement, the ministry said that a "Geran drone used by" Russia had entered Romanian airspace.

It added that the drone "orbited for about 50 minutes, from northeast of (the village of) Chilia Veche to southwest of Izmail, and left national airspace near the town of Pardina, heading towards Ukraine".

Romania's fighter jets were "supported by German allies ... with two Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft", which monitored the situation.

The drone did not fly over populated areas and did not pose an imminent threat to the safety of the population, said the statement.

Defence Minister Ionut Mosteanu said the F-16 pilots came close to taking down the drone as it was flying very low before it left national airspace toward Ukraine.

Romania's Foreign Minister Toiu Oana said on X that she will "raise Russia's actions at (the) UN General Assembly, urging a strict international adherence to sanctions".

Mosteanu also told private television station Antena 3 that helicopters will survey the area near the border to look for potential drone parts, "but all information at this moment indicates the drone exited airspace to Ukraine".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media platform X that data showed the drone breached about 10km into Romanian territory and operated in NATO airspace for around 50 minutes.

"It is an obvious expansion of the war by Russia – and this is exactly how they act," he said. "Sanctions against Russia are needed. Tariffs against Russian trade are needed. Collective defence is needed."

NATO announced plans to beef up the defence of Europe's eastern flank on Friday, after Poland shot down drones that had violated its airspace, the first known shots fired by a member of the Western alliance during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Romanian lawmakers approved a law earlier this year enabling the army to shoot down drones illegally breaching Romanian airspace during peacetime, based on threat levels and risks to human life and property, but the bill does not yet have all enforcement rules approved.

Sweden Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard wrote on X that the airspace breach was "another unacceptable violation of NATO airspace".

"Sweden stands in full solidarity with Romania as a NATO ally and EU member state. We are always ready to contribute further to the deterrence and defence of the alliance."