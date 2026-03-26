Rules of war ‘increasingly abandoned’ in Middle East conflict: Doctors Without Borders president

Nearly a month into a widening Middle East conflict, the humanitarian toll is deepening, with healthcare systems facing growing strain and coming under attack.

The conflict, which began on Feb 28 with United States and Israeli strikes on Iran, has since spread across multiple countries. More than 1,400 people have reportedly been killed in Iran, and over a million have been displaced in Lebanon.

Speaking to CNA’s Asia Now in Singapore on Wednesday (Mar 25), Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) – or Doctors Without Borders – international president Javid Abdelmoneim warned that the rules of war are increasingly being ignored, particularly the protection of civilians and medical facilities.

“EVEN WAR HAS RULES”

Abdelmoneim said one of the most troubling aspects of the conflict was the erosion of international humanitarian law.

According to the World Health Organization, dozens of attacks on healthcare have been recorded since the start of the conflict, including incidents in both Iran and Lebanon that have killed health workers and damaged critical facilities.

In Lebanon, aid groups have reported strikes on ambulances and medical centres, with some incidents killing multiple health workers.