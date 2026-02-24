Four years of war: Ukrainians endure another winter hardship as peace talks stall

KHARKIV, Ukraine: Four years ago, Russia launched a full-scale invasion against Ukraine, triggering the largest and deadliest war in Europe since World War II.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced. Vast areas of eastern and southern Ukraine lie in ruins.

Despite several rounds of negotiations, peace remains elusive.

In eastern Ukraine, the scars of war are clearly visible – entire neighbourhoods have been destroyed and many families are struggling to rebuild their lives.