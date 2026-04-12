Russian regional officials say Ukraine attacked Kursk, Belgorod regions

Gladkov, writing on Telegram, said a man and woman were injured in attacks in Shebekino and Grayvoron, two small towns just inside the border. He also said Ukrainian forces had shelled Shebekino, damaging homes and other buildings.



Gladkov gave no specific time for when the incidents occurred, but his post appeared after the ceasefire went into effect.



According to the Orthodox calendar, the dominant faith in both Russia and Ukraine, Easter is celebrated this year on Sunday, Apr 12.



During a similar Easter ceasefire agreed last year, each side accused the other of infringements.



The current ceasefire was put in place as US-led negotiations to reach a settlement in the more than four-year war have been halted amid the war in the Middle East.



Zelenskyy has proposed a halt to fighting on a number of occasions, but has been turned down by Moscow, which says it is seeking an overall settlement.