Russian strikes kill eight, wound dozens, Ukraine's Zelenskyy seeks faster weapons deliveries

KYIV: Russia launched missile and drone attacks on Ukraine on Saturday (Jul 11), killing eight people and wounding dozens more, officials said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for diplomatic efforts to ensure Kyiv secured weapons more quickly.

Kyiv awaited supplies of air defence munitions amid a shortage that has left it exposed to Russian attacks.

Two glide bombs hit a crowded area in the northern city of Sumy, a frequent Russian target, killing five people and injuring 30, authorities said.

One bomb hit a bus stop and pictures showed a yellow bus with one of its sides ripped off. Other pictures posted online showed damage to apartment building facades.

In a border district of Sumy region, where the Kremlin wants to expand a buffer zone, a local official said a man was killed after stepping on an explosive device

Glide bombs also injured 10 in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said.

Two people were killed and another wounded earlier in the day by a missile strike on the southern port city of Odesa.

Zelenskyy, speaking in his nightly video address, said Ukraine needed its allies to ensure weapons supplies were provided more promptly.

"I am preparing changes in Ukraine's diplomatic efforts. We need a new level of cooperation with our partners to ensure that agreements on arms supplies are fulfilled," Zelenskyy said.

"Agreements reached by national leaders must be implemented much more quickly and completely."

This, he said, applied to an agreement reached with US President Donald Trump this week to grant Ukraine a licence to produce its own Patriot interceptor missiles.

Ukraine is critically low on munitions for its Patriot air defence systems and has been largely unable to down ballistic missiles, which travel at several times the speed of sound, over the past month.

It has pleaded with allies for greater supplies of those munitions and has also pushed Europe to work with Kyiv on its own anti-ballistic air defence system.

Earlier on Saturday, a drone hit a civilian enterprise in the eastern city of Kharkiv, wounding seven.

The head of Russian-controlled areas of Donetsk region in Ukraine's east, Denis Pushilin, said one person was killed when a drone hit his car and nine were injured when a bus came under a drone attack near the Sea of Azov.