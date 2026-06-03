At least 23 killed in Russian attack, Ukrainian president says new assault possible

ZELENSKYY CALLS FOR AIR DEFENCE SUPPLIES

Zelenskyy said there was evidence Russian forces could strike again on Tuesday night.

"According to our intelligence, another large-scale attack may occur tonight," he said in his nightly video address.

"Please, I strongly urge you to pay attention to air raid alerts."

Zelenskyy repeated that Ukraine was short of weapons to counter incoming Russian missiles. "Unfortunately, the current level of supplies for our air defence does not enable us to intercept a significant portion of the missiles," he said.

He said more than 70 missiles and 650 drones had been deployed overnight, and Russian forces had deployed 100 more drones throughout the day on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president urged Washington to send additional Patriot missile interceptors.

"If Ukraine is not protected from ballistic and other missile strikes, these attacks will continue," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The Kremlin said the war had entered "a new paradigm" after what it called "inhumane acts of terror" by Ukraine's military against civilians, echoing accusations Kyiv has made against Russian forces. Moscow warned last week of systematic strikes and urged foreigners to leave Kyiv.

Zelenskiy sent a letter last week to US President Donald Trump and Congress, asking for air defence systems. As of Monday, officials said he had not received a response.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged partners to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow and provide more military support.

"Moscow is losing on the battlefield. No number of missiles can change this. What we can change is Russia's ability to continue terror," he said on X.

The US has been Ukraine's main foreign supplier of weapons but Kyiv has also been purchasing Patriot missiles through a NATO initiative, financed by its European allies.