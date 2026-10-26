Saudi Arabia says intercepted Houthi missile targeting Riyadh as airport flights resume

RIYADH: The Saudi-led military coalition said Monday (Oct 26) it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthis, after the Iran-backed group claimed a new attack on the international airport in Riyadh.



The operation came a day after explosions rattled the Saudi capital and authorities sent text messages to residents warning them of a "hostile aerial threat" targeting the city.



The Houthis have carried out waves of strikes on the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, including an attack this month that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade.



Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki said on Monday that air defences "intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile" fired by the Houthis toward Riyadh, and destroyed two ballistic missile launchers in Yemen's capital Sanaa.



"We continue the process of dismantling the ballistic missile network of the terrorist Houthi militia," Al-Malki wrote on X.



Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said Monday the group "successfully targeted" the airport with a ballistic missile, and struck oil pumping stations with drones.



"The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two qualitative military operations targeting the Saudi enemy troop concentrations and weapons depots" in the Aden and Lahj governorates in Yemen, which caused "dozens of casualties", Saree added.