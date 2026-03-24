Senate approves Trump's Homeland nominee with immigration crackdown under scrutiny

WASHINGTON: The United States Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee for Homeland Security secretary, Markwayne Mullin, to replace outgoing Kristi Noem, heralding a shift in leadership as public support for Trump's immigration crackdown has fallen.

The vote count was 54 to 45.

Mullin, a businessman and former mixed-martial arts fighter, backs Trump's hardline immigration view but signalled during a confirmation hearing that he would dial back some aggressive immigration policies, including a directive that said federal immigration officers could forcibly enter private homes or businesses without judicial warrants.

Democrats have blocked funding for the 260,000-person Department of Homeland Security (DHS) since mid-February in a push to scale back Trump's immigration enforcement tactics.

Airport security screeners who have missed paychecks have been increasingly calling out sick, leading to longer lines in US airports.

Senate Republicans have repeatedly rejected a Democratic Bill that would have paid Transportation Security Administration workers while negotiations on immigration enforcement practices continued.

The Trump administration began deploying federal immigration officers at airports on Monday to help with screening, but the impact remained unclear.