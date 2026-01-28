Trump, seeking damage control, weighs less aggressive approach in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS: Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, met with the mayor of Minneapolis and the governor of Minnesota on Tuesday (Jan 27) in a show of detente, as the White House - facing mounting political pressure - sought to ease the unrest that has gripped the city after two US citizens were shot dead by federal agents.

The move to put Homan in charge of the immigration operation in Minneapolis in place of Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino, who sources said is leaving after having led most of Trump's crackdowns in Democratic-led cities, is part of a broader reset by the president to soften his administration's aggressive tactics.

Some advisers are concerned that Saturday's killing of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, which sparked national outrage, could derail Trump's immigration agenda.

Homan's job in Minneapolis is to "recalibrate tactics" and improve cooperation with state and local officials, a source with ties to the White House said.

"The goal is to scale back, eventually pull out," the source added.

A senior Trump administration official said Homan would move away from the broad, public neighborhood sweeps that Bovino had conducted in Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis and other cities and adopt a more traditional targeted approach.

In a statement, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he had reiterated to Homan his request that the enforcement action, known as Operation Metro Surge, "come to an end as quickly as possible", and that city leaders would remain in touch with Homan. The 30-minute meeting also included the city's police chief.