Trump is signalling a tactical shift in Minnesota after deadly immigration crackdown: Analysts

United States President Donald Trump appears to be adjusting his approach to immigration enforcement in Minnesota after two deadly shootings within three weeks at the hands of federal agents, said experts.

Trump’s softer tone, including reaching out to local leaders and deploying a senior official to the state, suggests an effort to calm tensions and stabilise the situation, the analysts told CNA.

The shootings have fuelled protests and exerted growing political pressure on his administration.

However, the president – whose border security agenda has won him significant support among many voters – has said any reduction in federal deployments would depend on cooperation from Minnesota authorities.

As many as 3,000 Homeland Security personnel – including US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers – had been deployed in Minnesota since December as part of Operation Metro Surge, an enforcement mission officials described as one of the largest to date.

The crackdown has since spiralled into legal battles and rare public dissent within the Republican Party.