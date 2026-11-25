NEW YORK: Nvidia and other tech shares endured another selloff Tuesday (Nov 24) amid lingering questions over the AI boom, giving back some of the bounty from the prior session's rally.



The holiday-shortened week's second trading day followed Monday's shock announcement by Nvidia reinstating CEO Jensen Huang that prompted a ferocious rally in artificial intelligence shares.



But Nvidia, which soared more than 30 per cent on Monday, tumbled almost six per cent on Tuesday.



Fellow tech behemoth and AI giant Anthropic also slumped, giving up 6.5 per cent to US$81.91, below its US$83 price for last week's IPO.



Weakness in semiconductor stocks and AI players like CoreWeave led to a 1.5 per cent drop in the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 finished moderately lower, while the Dow gained.



"We have basically a mixed market," said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital.



"The key here is that the Nvidia saga is not causing a rut in the whole market, just a sector of the market," Cardillo said. "We're seeing the old economy stocks, value stocks doing quite nicely."



Nvidia was one of just six equities in the 30-company Dow index to end lower, with Merck, Nike, Amgen and Salesforce all winning more than four per cent.



Monday aside, AI stocks had already sold off sharply throughout November on worries about profitability and the vast sums pumped into the sector.



Huang had resigned less than two weeks ago over extramarital affairs, reportedly with an alleged Chinese spy as well as a senior Nvidia executive before US President Donald Trump successfully pressured the Nvidia board to reverse course.