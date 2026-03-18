Trackers show Iran vets friendly ships for Hormuz passage

LONDON: Iran is selecting ships from friendly countries to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial trade waterway cut off by the Middle East war, data trackers indicated on Tuesday (Mar 17).

Tehran's forces have closed off the waterway, through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passes in peacetime, with deadly hits reported on vessels since the war began with United States-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28.

But at least five ships exited the Strait via Iranian waters on Mar 15 and Mar 16, maritime intelligence firm Windward said in an analysis report on Tuesday.

"The new route illustrates how Iran's selective blockade has evolved to allow allies and supporters to transit," it said, citing its tracking as "rising evidence that Iran is exerting permission-based transit and control of the strait".