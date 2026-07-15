Gus the T rex fetches record US$50.1 million at US auction

Tuesday's purchase by an anonymous buyer highlights a surging market for dinosaur bones - a trend that has drawn criticism from some palaeontologists over the specimens going into private hands.



"The United States is the only country in the world where fossils like this are considered personal property," Cassandra Hatton, head of science and natural history at Sotheby's, told AFP before the auction.



"If you own the land, you own the fossil and you have the right to sell it. So if you want a dinosaur, this is the only place that you can get it," she said.



The previous record for a fossil auction was Apex the Stegosaurus, bought for US$44.6 million in 2024 by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin.