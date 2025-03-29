Trump administration moves to fire remaining USAID staff

USAID staff were told in an internal memo that all positions not required by law would be eliminated in July and September.
The memo reviewed by Reuters was sent to staff by Jeremy Lewin, the agency's acting deputy administrator and a member of billionaire Elon Musk’s job-cutting Department of Government Efficiency.
In the memo, Lewin said all agency personnel around the world would shortly receive emails notifying them that their jobs are being eliminated. Staff would be given the choice of being fired on Jul 1 or Sep 2, according to the memo.
Over the next three months, the State Department would assume USAID’s remaining "life-saving and strategic aid programming," the memo said, adding that USAID personnel will not automatically be transferred to the department, which would conduct "a separate and independent hiring process".
On his first day back in the White House ordered a 90-day freeze of all US foreign aid and a review of whether aid programs were aligned with his administration's policy.
Soon after Trump's White House return, Musk and DOGE gained access to USAID's payment and email systems, froze many of its payments and told much of its staff they were being placed on leave. On Feb 3, Musk wrote on X that he had "spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper".
The cuts threw humanitarian efforts around the world into turmoil.
A statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the State Department had notified the US Congress on Friday of its intent to reorganize USAID, saying the agency had "strayed from its original mission long ago".
"Thanks to President Trump, this misguided and fiscally irresponsible era is now over. We are reorienting our foreign assistance programs to align directly with what is best for the United States and our citizens," Rubio said.
"A TOTAL ABDICATION"
The decision to cut the remaining USAID jobs sparked alarm among humanitarian aid groups.
In a post on X, Jeremy Konyndyk, a former USAID official who is president of Refugees International, called the move "a total abdication of decades of US leadership in the world".
He added that the firings will cut "the last remnants of the team that would have mobilised a USAID disaster response" to the earthquake centered in Myanmar.
Trump on Friday said he had spoken with officials in Myanmar about the earthquake and that the US would provide assistance.
But the former USAID disaster response chief told Reuters that the Trump administration's massive personnel and funding cuts have “kneecapped” the agency’s ability to send disaster response teams to Thailand and Myanmar to help with the aftermath of the earthquake, opening the way to US rival China and other countries.
After Trump began his second term on Jan 20, Musk's DOGE launched a drive to shrink USAID and merge its remnants into the State Department.
The administration has since fired hundreds of staff and contractors and terminated billions of dollars in services on which tens of millions of people around the world depended.
Rubio said earlier this month that more than 80 per cent of all USAID programs had been cancelled.