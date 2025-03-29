Trump administration moves to fire remaining USAID staff

"A TOTAL ABDICATION"

The decision to cut the remaining USAID jobs sparked alarm among humanitarian aid groups.



In a post on X, Jeremy Konyndyk, a former USAID official who is president of Refugees International, called the move "a total abdication of decades of US leadership in the world".



He added that the firings will cut "the last remnants of the team that would have mobilised a USAID disaster response" to the earthquake centered in Myanmar.



Trump on Friday said he had spoken with officials in Myanmar about the earthquake and that the US would provide assistance.



But the former USAID disaster response chief told Reuters that the Trump administration's massive personnel and funding cuts have “kneecapped” the agency’s ability to send disaster response teams to Thailand and Myanmar to help with the aftermath of the earthquake, opening the way to US rival China and other countries.