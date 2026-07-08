Trump blasts NATO for rejecting his efforts to claim Greenland as leaders hold summit

ANKARA: US President Donald Trump took aim at his NATO partners at a summit in Türkiye on Wednesday (Jul 8), saying he was unhappy with the alliance for pushing back against his efforts to take control of Greenland and for not supporting his war in Iran.

NATO's European members plus Canada have scrambled to meet the increased defence spending targets Trump has demanded, as the US draws down the number of troops it has in Europe and insists that the continent take more responsibility for its own security.

But Trump reopened old wounds as he arrived at the meeting of 32 NATO leaders by insisting again that the United States should control Greenland, a semiautonomous Danish territory.

He blasted some European countries for refusing to participate in the Iran campaign, singling out Spain as “a terrible partner in NATO” and renewing his threats to cut off trade.

Ahead of the summit, Trump said Greenland “is very important” for the US but not for Denmark, declaring, “We need it for protection of the world, not just the United States.”

But Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said her country is “ready to defend every inch of NATO including our own territory” in the event of an attack, and would rely on NATO allies to honour their commitment to defend each other.

“We hope that all, including all allies, will respect the Greenland people’s right for self-determination,” Frederiksen said ahead of the summit. “Greenland is, of course, not for sale.”

Trump’s criticisms have in the past drawn European countries closer together as they confront wars in Ukraine and Iran, a ballooning trade deficit with China, and threats from Russia. However, that unity could be tested at the summit.

The president's renewed interest in Greenland could put at risk the entire future of NATO, which was founded in 1949 to counter the threat to European security posed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

The organisation is normally focused on outside threats, not threats from within.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte sought to tamp down the president's ire by citing recent increases in defence spending from NATO allies.

“I would argue that without you in this chair, this would not have happened,” Rutte told Trump as the two met Wednesday morning. “Grab the win. It’s there.”