Trump’s a la carte approach to the UN: What’s on the menu – and what’s not

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump has dramatically scaled back Washington’s engagement with international institutions since returning to the White House.

But he has not walked away from the United Nations altogether.

Instead, his second administration has taken an increasingly selective, a la carte approach to multilateral engagement – withdrawing from some international bodies and cutting funding, while continuing to support parts of the UN system it believes align with US interests.

That approach will be in focus as Trump heads into a packed day of diplomacy at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday (Sep 22), against the backdrop of continuing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

He is expected to address assembled delegates before meeting leaders from four continents, with at least 11 world leaders on his schedule in bilateral or group settings.

Ahead of his appearance at the UN headquarters in New York, CNA looks at what Washington is choosing to keep on its plate at the UN – and what it is leaving behind.