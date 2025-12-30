US pledges US$2 billion in new UN model for delivery of humanitarian assistance

GENEVA/WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday pledged US$2 billion in assistance to tens of millions of people facing hunger and disease in more than a dozen countries next year, part of what it said was a new mechanism for the delivery of life-saving assistance following major foreign aid cuts by the Trump administration.



The US slashed its aid spending this year, and leading Western donors such as Germany also pared back assistance as they pivoted to increased defence spending, triggering a severe funding crunch for the United Nations.



The billions of dollars in assistance pledged by Washington on Monday will be overseen by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the State Department said, under what it described as a new model of assistance agreed with the UN that aims to make aid funding and delivery more efficient and increase accountability for the spending of funds.



UN data shows total US humanitarian contributions to the UN fell to about US$3.38 billion in 2025, equating to about 14.8 per cent of the global sum. This was down sharply from US$14.1 billion the prior year, and a peak of US$17.2 billion in 2022.