Trump makes Mideast pit stop en route to Asia summits, Xi talks

AIR FORCE ONE: US President Donald Trump met on Saturday (Oct 25) with the emir and prime minister of Qatar, a key ally in maintaining the fragile Gaza peace deal, before heading to Asia for a high-stakes trip that includes summits and talks with China’s Xi Jinping.

The stopover at Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the US military’s regional headquarters, came as Israel launched an air strike targeting an alleged Islamic Jihad militant in Gaza, despite the US-brokered ceasefire.

“What we’ve done is incredible peace to the Middle East, and they were a very big factor in it,” Trump said, referring to Qatar’s role in the truce.