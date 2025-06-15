Trump's military parade steps off after day of protests against him

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's long-sought military parade rolled through the streets of downtown Washington on Saturday (Jun 14), but the celebration of the US Army's 250th anniversary was marred by a day of violence and discord.

In the hours before the parade began, hundreds of thousands of Americans marched and rallied in streets in cities from New York to Chicago to Los Angeles, protesting Trump's actions while in office.

Earlier in the day, a gunman assassinated a Democratic lawmaker and wounded another in Minnesota and remained at large.

Meanwhile, Israel on Saturday pounded Iran with a second barrage of strikes in a bid to destroy its nuclear program after Iran retaliated with strikes the evening before, stoking fears of a mushrooming conflict between the two nations.

All of it followed a week of tension in Los Angeles, where protests over federal immigration raids resulted in Trump calling in National Guard troops and US Marines to help keep the peace.

Trump's parade, which falls on his 79th birthday, started earlier than expected. Thunderstorms were forecast in the Washington area.