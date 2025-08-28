Trump moves to limit US stays of students, journalists

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's administration moved on Thursday (Aug 28) to impose stricter limits on how long foreign students and journalists can stay in the United States, the latest bid to tighten legal immigration in the country.

Under a proposed change, foreigners would not be allowed to stay for more than four years on student visas in the United States.

Foreign journalists would be limited to stays of just 240 days, although they could apply to extend by additional 240-day periods - except for Chinese journalists who would get just 90 days.

The United States, until now, has generally issued visas for the duration of a student's educational program or a journalist's assignment, although no non-immigrant visas are valid for more than 10 years.

The proposed changes were published in the Federal Register, initiating a short period for public comment before they can go into effect.

Trump's Department of Homeland Security alleged that an unspecified number of foreigners were indefinitely extending their studies so they could remain in the country as "'forever' students."

"For too long, past administrations have allowed foreign students and other visa holders to remain in the US virtually indefinitely, posing safety risks, costing untold amount of taxpayer dollars and disadvantaging U.S citizens," the department said in a press statement Wednesday.

The department did not explain how US citizens and taxpayers were hurt by international students, who according to Commerce Department statistics contributed more than US$50 billion to the US economy in 2023.