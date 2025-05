Trump proposes US$163 billion cut to US budget that slashes domestic spending

Asked about Wicker's criticism, a senior OMB official said there was still work to do on Capitol Hill to ensure full Republican support for the plan.The annual White House budget request includes economic forecasts and detailed proposals about spending levels for every agency for the fiscal year that starts on Oct 1. Outlays in fiscal 2024 amounted to US$6.8 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.Lawmakers often make substantial changes in the White House budget request, but Trump commands unusual sway over Republican lawmakers and may get much of what he seeks.Republicans in Congress hope to enact the tax cut bill by July 4 and are working to bridge internal divisions over proposed cuts in federal spending to pay for it. They may have to factor in growing stress in the US economy from Trump's tariff hikes that are upending global trade.The White House budget calls for an additional US$500 million in discretionary spending to bolster border security and aid Trump's push for mass deportations, as well as US$766 million to procure border security technology funding, and funding to maintain 22,000 border patrol agents and hire additional Customs and Border Protection officers.The administration is still working to put together a separate rescission package to codify cuts already made by the Department of Government Efficiency , a budget official said.