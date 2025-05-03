Trump proposes US$163 billion cut to US budget that slashes domestic spending

The administration said the proposed budget would raise homeland security spending by nearly 65 per cent from 2025 enacted levels.
Non-defence discretionary spending - a slice of the budget that excludes the massive Social Security and Medicare programs as well as the rising cost of interest payments on the nation's debt - would be cut by 23 per cent to the lowest level since 2017, the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement.
The proposed budget would claw back more than US$2 billion from the tax-collecting Internal Revenue Service.
"At this critical moment, we need a historic budget - one that ends the funding of our decline, puts Americans first, and delivers unprecedented support to our military and homeland security," OMB Director Russ Vought said in the statement.
The federal government has a growing US$36 trillion debt pile, and some fiscal conservatives and budget experts worry Trump's proposal to extend his 2017 tax cuts will add to it.
Republican US Senator Susan Collins, the chamber's top appropriator, reacted coolly.
"This request has come to Congress late, and key details still remain outstanding. Based on my initial review, however, I have serious objections," Collins, of Maine, said. She cited concerns that defence spending was too low and worried about cuts to programs to help low-income Americans heat their homes.
"Ultimately, it is Congress that holds the power of the purse," Collins said.
STATE, EDUCATION HIT
The budget proposal calls for a US$50 billion cut at the State Department as it absorbs the US Agency for International Development.
The proposal calls for a US$2.49 billion cut to the IRS, which one White House budget official said would end former President Joe Biden's "weaponization of IRS enforcement." Nonpartisan analysts say cuts to the IRS can hurt tax collection and thus contribute to the nation's deficit.
OMB also called for sharp cuts to NASA's moon program.
The proposal furthers Trump's promise to shutter or greatly diminish the Department of Education. It would preserve funding for children from low-income families but slash about 15 per cent of the department's total budget.
Funding for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees housing assistance programs, would be cut almost in half.
The administration says the budget would boost discretionary defence spending by 13 per cent, but Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said defence spending remains at levels set under Trump's Democratic predecessor, Biden, which amounts to a cut due to inflation.
Officials said the White House believes Republicans in Congress will add more defence spending to the final budget.
The annual White House budget request includes economic forecasts and detailed proposals about spending levels for every agency for the fiscal year that starts on Oct 1. Outlays in fiscal 2024 amounted to US$6.8 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Lawmakers often make substantial changes in the White House budget request, but Trump commands unusual sway over Republican lawmakers and may get much of what he seeks.
Republicans in Congress hope to enact the tax cut bill by July 4 and are working to bridge internal divisions over proposed cuts in federal spending to pay for it. They may have to factor in growing stress in the US economy from Trump's tariff hikes that are upending global trade.
The White House budget calls for an additional US$500 million in discretionary spending to bolster border security and aid Trump's push for mass deportations, as well as US$766 million to procure border security technology funding, and funding to maintain 22,000 border patrol agents and hire additional Customs and Border Protection officers.
The administration is still working to put together a separate rescission package to codify cuts already made by the Department of Government Efficiency, a budget official said.