Trump proposes US$163 billion cut to US budget that slashes domestic spending

STATE, EDUCATION HIT

The budget proposal calls for a US$50 billion cut at the State Department as it absorbs the US Agency for International Development.



The proposal calls for a US$2.49 billion cut to the IRS, which one White House budget official said would end former President Joe Biden's "weaponization of IRS enforcement." Nonpartisan analysts say cuts to the IRS can hurt tax collection and thus contribute to the nation's deficit.



OMB also called for sharp cuts to NASA's moon program.



The proposal furthers Trump's promise to shutter or greatly diminish the Department of Education. It would preserve funding for children from low-income families but slash about 15 per cent of the department's total budget.



Funding for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees housing assistance programs, would be cut almost in half.