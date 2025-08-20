Trump says Putin may not want to make a deal on Ukraine

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Aug 19) he hoped Russia’s Vladimir Putin would move forward on ending the war in Ukraine but admitted the Kremlin leader may not want to make a deal at all, adding this would create a “rough situation” for Putin.

In an interview with Fox News’ Fox & Friends programme, Trump said he believed Putin’s course of action would become clear in the next couple of weeks. He again ruled out American troops on the ground in Ukraine and gave no specifics about the security guarantees he has said Washington could offer Kyiv under any post-war settlement.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a problem (reaching a peace deal), to be honest with you. I think Putin is tired of it. I think they’re all tired of it, but you never know,” Trump said.

“We’re going to find out about President Putin in the next couple of weeks ... It’s possible that he doesn’t want to make a deal,” said Trump, who has previously threatened more sanctions on Russia and nations that buy its oil if Putin does not make peace.

SECURITY GUARANTEES IN QUESTION

Ukraine and its European allies have been buoyed by Trump’s promise of security guarantees during an extraordinary summit on Monday but face many unanswered questions, including how willing Russia will be to play ball.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the White House talks as a “major step forward” towards ending Europe’s deadliest conflict in 80 years and setting up a trilateral meeting with Putin and Trump in the coming weeks.

Zelenskiy was joined at the summit by the leaders of Germany, France and Britain. His warm rapport with Trump contrasted sharply with their disastrous Oval Office meeting in February.

But the path to peace remains uncertain and Zelenskiy may be forced to make painful compromises. Analysts say more than a million people have been killed or wounded since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.