Trump says 'time running out' as Iran rejects talks amid 'threats'

PARIS: President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 28) warned Iran that time was running out for the Islamic republic to prevent American military intervention as Tehran rejected holding negotiations against a backdrop of threats.

Trump has never ruled out a new attack on Iran in the wake of its deadly crackdown on protests this month, to follow the 12-day June war between the Islamic republic and Israel which the US backed and joined.

A US naval strike group that Trump described as an "armada" led by aircraft carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln is now lurking in Middle East waters.

A rights group said that it has verified over 6,200 deaths, mostly of protesters killed by security forces, in the wave of demonstrations that rocked the clerical leadership since late December but peaked on Jan 8-9.

Activists say that the actual toll could be many times higher, with an internet shutdown still complicating efforts to confirm information about the scale of the killings.

In his latest post on Truth Social, Trump did not mention the protests but said Iran needed to negotiate a deal over its nuclear programme, which the West believes is aimed at making an atomic bomb.

"Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!" said Trump.

Referring to American strikes against Iranian nuclear targets during the June war which he said resulted in "major destruction of Iran", he added: "The next attack will be far worse! Don't make that happen again".

Analysts say options include strikes on military facilities or targeted hits against the leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a full-scale bid to bring down the system that has ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution that ousted the shah.

"SEVERE DAMAGE"

But Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said before Trump's comments were published that "conducting diplomacy through military threat cannot be effective or useful".

"If they want negotiations to take shape, they must certainly set aside threats, excessive demands and raising illogical issues," he said in televised comments.

Araghchi said he had "no contact" with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days and that "Iran has not sought negotiations".

Iranian armed forces chief of staff Habibollah Sayyari warned the US against any "miscalculation", saying that "they too would suffer damage".

New billboards have meanwhile appeared in Tehran, including one showing Iran striking an American aircraft carrier, according to AFP journalists.