Trump says Ukraine, Russia will have to swap some land for peace

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Aug 11) that both Ukraine and Russia would need to cede land to each other to end the war, adding that his upcoming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin would gauge whether a deal was possible.
Speaking at a White House press conference, Trump said his meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday would be a “feel-out” session to assess the Russian leader’s willingness to make peace.
“I’m going in to speak to Vladimir Putin, and I’m going to be telling him, you’ve got to end this war,” Trump told reporters. “You’ve got to end it.”
POSSIBLE THREE-WAY MEETING
Trump said a future meeting could involve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and could become a three-way session including himself and Putin. He added that he planned to speak with European leaders shortly after his talks with Putin, with the goal of securing a speedy ceasefire.
The US president has floated the idea of land swaps before, but neither Kyiv nor Moscow has expressed willingness to cede territory. European governments have warned that major concessions to Russia could create long-term security risks for the West.
WAR ENTERS THIRD YEAR
Ukraine has been fighting to repel Russian forces since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, the largest conflict in Europe since World War II. Russia currently occupies about a fifth of Ukrainian territory, while Ukraine holds little Russian land.
Trump said, “there’ll be some land swapping going on” and that Russia controlled “very prime territory”. “We’re going to try to get some of that territory back,” he added, without offering specifics.