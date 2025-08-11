Zelenskyy wins EU, NATO backing as he seeks place at Trump-Putin talks

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told US network ABC News that Friday's summit "will be about testing Putin, how serious he is on bringing this terrible war to an end".



He added: "It will be, of course, about security guarantees, but also about the absolute need to acknowledge that Ukraine decides on its own future, that Ukraine has to be a sovereign nation, deciding on its own geopolitical future."



Russia holds nearly a fifth of the country.



Rutte said a deal could not include legal recognition of Russian control over Ukrainian land, although it might include de facto recognition. He compared it to the situation after World War Two, when Washington accepted that the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were de facto controlled by the Soviet Union but did not legally recognise their annexation.



Zelenskiy said on Sunday: "The end of the war must be fair, and I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine and our people today."



A European official said Europe had come up with a counter-proposal to Trump's, but declined to provide details. Russian officials accused Europe of trying to thwart Trump's efforts to end the war.



"The Euro-imbeciles are trying to prevent American efforts to help resolve the Ukrainian conflict," former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev posted on social media on Sunday.



Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a vituperative statement that the relationship between Ukraine and the European Union resembled "necrophilia".



Roman Alekhin, a Russian war blogger, said Europe had been reduced to the role of a spectator.



"If Putin and Trump reach an agreement directly, Europe will be faced with a fait accompli. Kyiv - even more so," he said.