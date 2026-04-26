'Get down!': Panic and chaos as gunshots disrupt White House Correspondents' Dinner

WASHINGTON: It was meant to be a glitzy Saturday night at a Washington ballroom featuring President Donald Trump, but the glamour was shattered by gunshots that left guests diving to the floor and the US leader bundled out by security personnel.

Trump was seated on the dais at the White House Correspondents' Association's annual dinner - the first time he is attending as president - when loud bangs disrupted the revelry and caused him and others on stage to look up in alarm.

AFP journalists attending the event saw chaotic scenes unfolding.

Moments after what sounded like gunshots, cries of "Stay down!" and "Get down!" were heard while guests in black tie and gowns - including correspondents, officials in the Trump administration and some members of his Cabinet - took cover.