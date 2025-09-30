Trump 'very confident' of Gaza deal as he hosts Netanyahu

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump voiced optimism on Monday (Sep 29) about the chances of securing a Gaza deal as he welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House.

"I am, I'm very confident," Trump told reporters as he greeted Netanyahu, repeating the phrase when asked if all sides backed his 21-point plan to end the nearly two-year war in Gaza, free hostages held by Hamas and disarm the Palestinian group.

The US president met key Arab leaders at the United Nations last week and wrote on Sunday on social media that "ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER".

But Netanyahu has given little sign of compromise, vowing in a defiant UN address on Friday to "finish the job" against Hamas and rejecting Palestinian statehood – recently recognised by several Western nations.

The White House said Trump and Netanyahu would hold a joint news conference at 1.15pm (1715 GMT), suggesting Trump hopes to announce a breakthrough.

"To reach a good deal, a reasonable deal for both sides, both sides have to give up a little bit and might leave the table a little bit unhappy," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.