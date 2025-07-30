Trump's Ambassador Nominee Warns Thailand Border Conflicts Harm Alliance

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's nominee to be US ambassador to Thailand said on Tuesday (Jul 29) that if confirmed, he would make clear to Bangkok that border clashes like its recent skirmish with Cambodia undermine both the Thai people and the US-Thailand alliance.

Sean O'Neill, a career foreign service officer who has served twice before as a diplomat in Thailand, made the remarks at his Senate confirmation hearing when asked about five days of fighting between Thailand and Cambodia. The clashes killed at least 43 people and displaced over 300,000.

CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT AFTER CLASHES

Thai and Cambodian leaders met in Malaysia on Monday and agreed to a ceasefire to halt their deadliest conflict in more than a decade. The agreement came after Trump warned both governments over the weekend that trade negotiations with the US would not progress if fighting continued.

Asked how he would work to turn the ceasefire into a long-term peace, O'Neill said: "I think the first thing I would do is to point out to Thailand, which is one of our only treaty allies in Asia, that wars like this, conflicts like this, do nothing to help their people.

"They do nothing to strengthen our alliance, they do nothing to address the challenges that both of our countries face. They are just a needless waste of life and treasure."

MYANMAR ELECTIONS CALLED INTO QUESTION

O'Neill also said Thailand should not lend legitimacy to the military government in neighboring Myanmar. He noted that the State Department's position was to discourage "sham" elections that Myanmar's junta is planning for the autumn.

"If confirmed, I would encourage Thailand not to recognize an election that does not include the participation of over 50% of the country, while most of the opposition leaders are in prison," he said.