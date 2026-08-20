UK faces climate rethink after summer of extreme heat and drought

LONDON: Months of extreme heat and drought have exposed the United Kingdom’s vulnerability to a warming climate, putting pressure on water resources, workers and emergency services.

This summer is on course to be the UK’s warmest on record, according to the Met Office, while parts of the country have seen record-low rainfall.

Experts say the conditions offer a glimpse of the climate Britain will increasingly have to contend with, and adapting to it could come at a significant cost.

The June heatwave alone cost the UK economy more than US$1.5 billion from lost working hours, according to estimates from the London School of Economics (LSE).

The extreme heat has taken a toll on both agriculture and worker productivity, said Bob Ward, policy and communications director at LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.