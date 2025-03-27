Ukraine allies meet in Paris with new aid, security assurances in mind

PARIS: France pledged €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine as some 30 leaders met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Thursday (Mar 27) to discuss strengthening Kyiv's position and what role they might play if a peace deal is struck with Russia.

It was the third summit of what France and Britain have called the "coalition of the willing", reflecting concern among Europeans that the US no longer represents a firm bulwark of support for Ukraine in its three-year-old fight against Russia.

Among those attending were the British, Polish and Italian prime ministers as well as the NATO secretary-general and Turkish vice president.

The gathering was taking place after Zelenskyy agreed earlier this month to proceed with ceasefire talks to ensure a resumption of US aid and intelligence sharing.

US President Donald Trump, in office since Jan 20, has said he wants to broker a swift end to the war. But a series of bilateral talks between the US and the warring sides has yet to yield a significant change in hostilities.

Russia and Ukraine said on Mar 18 they agreed to cease strikes on each other's energy infrastructure but both sides have accused each other of flouting that limited truce.

"First and foremost (we will discuss) the immediate support for Ukraine. It must go on because it is necessary to continue the resistance," President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on Wednesday evening at a press conference with Zelenskyy.

Macron committed to a further €2 billion in French military support, including missiles, warplanes and air defence equipment. Zelenskyy said other partners could announce aid packages on Thursday.

The summit format aims to forge a role for Europe in any talks on ending the conflict. While the United States is not present, French officials say the outcome of the gathering will be shared with the US administration.

Macron spoke with Trump ahead of the meeting, the French presidency said.