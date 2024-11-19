Ukraine fires first US long-range ATACMS missiles into Russia

KYIV: Ukraine said on Tuesday (Nov 19) it had fired US-supplied long-range missiles into Russian territory in the first such strike, as Russia declared a "new phase" in the conflict and eased its protocol for nuclear strikes.

A senior official told AFP that a strike on Russia's Bryansk region earlier on Tuesday "was carried out by ATACMS missiles" - a reference to the US-supplied Army Tactical Missile System.

Speaking 1,000 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticised Washington's decision to authorise Kyiv to use such missiles, which have a range of up to 300km.

"We will be taking this as a qualitatively new phase of the Western war against Russia. And we will react accordingly," Lavrov told a press conference at the G20 summit in Brazil.

The grim milestone opened with a Russian strike in the eastern Ukrainian region of Sumy that gutted a Soviet-era residential building and killed at least 12 people, including a child.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published images of rescue workers hauling bodies from the debris and called on Kyiv's allies to "force" the Kremlin into peace.

The foreign ministry said Ukraine "will never submit to the occupiers" and called for "peace through strength, not appeasement," referring to growing calls for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia to end the war.

US president-elect Donald Trump has vowed to cut US assistance to Ukraine and bring about a swift end to the war, without detailing how he would do so.