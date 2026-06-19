Ukraine brings the war to Moscow as huge blasts shake refinery

MOSCOW: The blast was so powerful that the huge disc-shaped lid of an oil storage tank was launched into the sky over Moscow like a frisbee.

Evading Russian air defences, Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in southeast Moscow on Thursday (Jun 18) for the second time in three days, igniting a fierce blaze that spewed out clouds of black smoke.

The attacks are part of a wider Ukrainian campaign to cripple the oil industry whose revenues finance Russia's war effort.

But by striking with apparent impunity at a piece of critical infrastructure located inside Moscow's ring road, just 16 km (10 miles) from the Kremlin, Ukraine is also sending a message to ordinary Russians.

"One of the most popular questions asked by Muscovites this morning is 'What is going on?' I can answer. Your country started a war of aggression against ours. For years, it has been killing our people. Now that you know what's going on, ask Putin when he is planning to end it," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha posted on X.

Kyiv says its strikes deep inside Russia are evidence that it is turning the tide of the war - a message that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took this week to US President Donald Trump and other G7 leaders at a summit in France.

A Kremlin aide denied on Thursday that the battlefield situation was shifting in Ukraine's favour and said Trump had been "pumped up" with harmful ideas at the meeting. There was no immediate comment from President Vladimir Putin, who was hosting leaders from Southeast Asia at a summit in the city of Kazan.