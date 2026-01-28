Russia kills 10 across Ukraine, hits energy sites
The Ukrainian president said the Russian strikes "undermine peace efforts" after negotiators of both countries were discussing a US-backed plan last week.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the latest bombardment undermined peace efforts and urged allies to step up pressure on Moscow to end the war, which is grinding towards its fourth anniversary.
"Every such Russian strike erodes the diplomacy that is still ongoing and undermines the efforts of partners who are helping to end this war," he wrote on social media.
Three people were killed when a Russian drone hit a train with more than 155 passengers on board in the Kharkiv region, local prosecutors said Tuesday, posting images of a smouldering carriage.
A Russian drone barrage also killed three people whose bodies were retrieved from rubble and wounded nearly three dozen people in the southern city of Odesa, regional officials said.
The Black Sea city key for Ukrainian exports has been pummelled routinely by Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine nearly four years ago.
Ukrainian private energy firm DTEK said Russian forces had inflicted "enormous" damage on one of its facilities in the Odesa region that would take time to repair.
The governor Oleg Kiper said Russia had launched more than 50 attack drones on the region, damaging dozens of residential buildings, a church and schools.
An AFP journalist on the scene saw rescue workers digging for survivors in the debris at a residential building.
PREGANT WOMAN WOUNDED
A married couple aged 45 and 48 were killed in Sloviansk in the eastern Donetsk region, a key prize for the Kremlin, which has concentrated its firepower there.
Their 20-year-old son survived the attack in the region that the Kremlin claims to have annexed, local prosecutors said.
In a separate drone attack in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, a 58-year-old was killed in their home. A 72-year-old was also killed in her home by Russian shelling in the southern Kherson region.
Russian drone and missile attacks have recently knocked out power, lighting and heat to millions of Ukrainians across the country.
The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 165 attack drones overnight, and Ukrainian officials said an infrastructure facility in the western Lviv region was hit.
State gas company Naftogaz said the attack had left one of its facilities on fire in western Ukraine, describing it as the fifth attack of its kind this month.
Russian forces meanwhile are advancing across the front. The Russian defence ministry announced on Tuesday it had captured two more villages in the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv.