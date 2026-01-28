Russia kills 10 across Ukraine, hits energy sites





Three people were killed when a Russian drone hit a train with more than 155 passengers on board in the Kharkiv region, local prosecutors said Tuesday, posting images of a smouldering carriage. ODESA, Ukraine: Russian forces killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens of others, including two children and a pregnant woman, in attacks across Ukraine, Kyiv announced Tuesday (Jan 27).President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the latest bombardment undermined peace efforts and urged allies to step up pressure on Moscow to end the war, which is grinding towards its fourth anniversary."Every such Russian strike erodes the diplomacy that is still ongoing and undermines the efforts of partners who are helping to end this war," he wrote on social media.Three people were killed when a Russian drone hit a train with more than 155 passengers on board in the Kharkiv region, local prosecutors said Tuesday, posting images of a smouldering carriage.

A Russian drone barrage also killed three people whose bodies were retrieved from rubble and wounded nearly three dozen people in the southern city of Odesa, regional officials said.

The Black Sea city key for Ukrainian exports has been pummelled routinely by Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine nearly four years ago.

Ukrainian private energy firm DTEK said Russian forces had inflicted "enormous" damage on one of its facilities in the Odesa region that would take time to repair.

The governor Oleg Kiper said Russia had launched more than 50 attack drones on the region, damaging dozens of residential buildings, a church and schools.

An AFP journalist on the scene saw rescue workers digging for survivors in the debris at a residential building.