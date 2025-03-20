Trump, Zelenskyy pledge in phone call to work for end to war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed on Wednesday (Mar 19) to work together to end Russia's war with Ukraine, in what the White House described as a "fantastic" one-hour phone call.

In their first conversation since an Oval Office shouting match on Feb 28, Zelenskyy thanked Trump for US support and the two leaders agreed that technical teams would meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

Zelenskyy asked Trump for more air defence support to protect his country against Russian attacks and the US president said he would help locate the necessary military equipment in Europe, the White House said.

Trump briefed Zelenskyy on his phone call on Tuesday with Vladimir Putin, in which the Russian president rejected a proposed full 30-day ceasefire sought by Trump that Ukraine said it would be prepared to accept, but agreed to pause attacks on energy infrastructure.

That narrowly defined pause appeared in doubt on Wednesday, however, with Moscow saying Ukraine hit an oil depot in southern Russia while Kyiv said Russia had struck hospitals and homes and knocked out power to some of its railways.