Ukrainian drones hit Russia's Primorsk port, oil tankers and military ships

KYIV: Ukraine launched a wave of drone attacks on targets across Russia on Sunday (May 3), hitting the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk and setting it on fire, and striking a number of vessels, as it steps up attacks on energy infrastructure and other targets.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strikes had caused significant damage to the oil terminal port. They also hit an oil tanker, a small Russian Karakurt-class missile ship and a patrol boat in the Baltic Sea, he said on Telegram.

"Each such result further limits Russia’s war potential," he wrote.​

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the northwest region which hosts the port, said more than 60 drones were downed overnight. He said the fire at Primorsk, a major oil-exporting outlet, was quickly extinguished and there had been no oil spill following the attack.

Among numerous reports of other attacks elsewhere in Russia, the governor of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a drone had hit a car, killing a 21-year-old man and his father on the spot.