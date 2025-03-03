UN rights chief alarmed by 'fundamental shift' in US direction

GENEVA: The UN rights chief voiced deep concern on Monday (Mar 3) over the United States' "fundamental shift" in direction since Donald Trump returned to power, and decried the "unchecked power" of "unelected tech oligarchs".

Addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Volker Turk voiced the UN's strongest rebuke to date of the dramatic about-face in the United States in recent weeks.

"We have enjoyed bipartisan support from the United States of America on human rights over many decades," he said, before adding: "I am now deeply worried by the fundamental shift in direction that is taking place domestically and internationally".

Without naming Trump, he decried that "policies intended to protect people from discrimination are now labelled as discriminatory".

"Progress is being rolled back on gender equality. Disinformation, intimidation and threats, notably against journalists and public officials, risk undermining the work of independent media and the functioning of institutions."

Turk also said "divisive rhetoric is being used to distort, deceive and polarise".

"This is generating fear and anxiety among many," he warned.

No US representative was in the room for Turk's speech, since Washington has announced it will no longer interact with the council.

That was among a flurry of executive orders signed by Trump since his return to the White House on Jan 20, on issues from foreign policy to transgender rights.