Trump's son Eric to join father's state visit to China

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's son Eric, who oversees the family business empire, will accompany the United States president on his trip next month to China, a spokeswoman for the family organisation told Reuters on Tuesday (Apr 14).

Eric and his wife Lara will accompany Trump in a personal capacity on the May 14 to 15 visit, Trump Organization spokeswoman Kimberly Benza said.

"Eric is deeply proud of his father and the accomplishments of this term, and is attending in a personal capacity as a supportive son. He does not have business ventures in China nor plans on doing business in China. He will not be participating in private meetings, but will instead stand alongside the president to mark this historic occasion."

Nevertheless, the move could raise concerns about a possible conflict of interest, given that Trump's personal wealth and business dealings are managed by Eric and other members of his family.

Eric Trump is executive vice president of the Trump Organization, overseeing investments spanning real estate, golf and blockchain. Lara Trump, a former co-chair of the Republican National Committee, hosts Fox News Channel's My View with Lara Trump.

TRUMP'S CRITICISM OF FORMER PRESIDENT BIDEN'S SON

Trump had criticised his Democratic predecessor, President Joe Biden, for allowing his son Hunter to accompany him to China when Biden was vice president. He accused the younger Biden of using his influence to secure China's financial backing for his investments.

In 2019, Trump publicly invited China to open an investigation into his political rivals. The Biden family has denied wrongdoing.

"President Trump looks forward to travelling to China to discuss many issues of shared importance between our two countries, including enhancing fair trade, improving economic cooperation, and ending the flow of fentanyl precursors into the United States," said White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly.

"This trip will build on the past year of constructive dialogue."

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House has said Trump fully complies with financial ethics and reporting requirements.

A spokesman for Donald Trump Jr said the president's eldest son, who is also an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, would not join the trip.