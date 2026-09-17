US Fed raises rates to battle inflation in move likely to rile Trump

On Friday, August's consumer price index came in at 3.4 per cent - unchanged from the month before, but still well above the Fed's long-term two-per cent target.



In its SEP, the Fed raised its forecast for its preferred gauge of inflation - the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index - by 0.1 percentage-points to 3.7 per cent by year-end.



Inflation "has spread across the economy and is becoming embedded in consumer and firm behaviour - exactly what the Fed must prevent," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, in a note before the Fed's decision was announced.



The Fed also raised its projection for GDP growth by year-end to 2.3 per cent, up 0.1 percentage point.