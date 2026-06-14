US, Iran inch closer to deal to end Middle East war, timing remains unclear

WASHINGTON: United States and Pakistani leaders forecast a Sunday (Jun 14) signing of a long-elusive framework agreement to end fighting between Washington and Tehran.

But Tehran cast doubt over the timing and hardline protesters in Iran voiced opposition.

US President Donald Trump posted on social media on Saturday that the deal with Iran was scheduled to be signed the next day, his 80th birthday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the two sides had agreed on a framework for a peace deal and that Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing on Sunday, to be followed by technical-level talks in the coming week.

But Iran did not confirm a Sunday signing. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, speaking before Trump's post, had cautioned against commenting on the timing of the signing but was quoted by state media saying, "It will not be tomorrow," but could happen "in the coming days".

Iran's Fars news agency citing an informed source said later on Sunday that Tehran has not yet taken a final decision on the framework agreement, with reviews of its political, legal and technical aspects still ongoing at expert and decision-making levels.

Qatari negotiators flew to Tehran on Sunday morning as part of an effort to finalise the agreement, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that after a framework deal is signed, the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil supplies that Iran has blocked, would immediately be "open to all".