Uncertainty over Qatar diplomacy clouds prospects for US-Iran deal

DOHA: Top US envoys were due to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday (Jun 30), but uncertainty over the timing and content of any diplomatic talks raised questions over efforts to bring a lasting halt to the Iran war and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The diplomacy follows exchanges of fire over the weekend that tested the June 17 interim accord between the United States and Iran. The 14-point pact allowed 60 days for the two sides to negotiate a permanent truce in the conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28 and to resolve thorny issues, including the future of Iran's nuclear programme.

The conflict disrupted global trade in oil and other goods, exposed Gulf states to Iranian drone and missile fire and killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon.

The White House said US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner and his envoy Steve Witkoff were expected to land in Doha on Tuesday for "high-level meetings", with technical meetings to continue on the sidelines.

But while Iran is sending a technical delegation to Qatar this week, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said this had "no relation" to the Americans' visit, with no talks scheduled between the two sides.

"We will not have any negotiation meetings at any level with the American side in the coming days," Baghaei said.

A senior Iranian official said a meeting in Doha would be limited to discussions on managing the Strait of Hormuz and reducing tension.

Still, oil prices slipped further on Tuesday on the de-escalation since the weekend, and were set for their biggest quarterly loss since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.