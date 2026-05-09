Global stocks diverge, oil rises as fresh US-Iran clashes hit peace hopes

Bret Kenwell, eToro's US investment analyst, noted that if the labour market and broader economy continue to hold up as rising energy prices fan inflation, the Fed will have less justification to cut interest rates.



"In other words, good news may actually be good news again - just not for investors hoping the Fed rides in with quick rate cuts," he said.



Investors often consider bad economic news to be good news in the sense it increases chances of interest rate cuts.



The dollar retreated against its main rivals.



Europe's main stock markets finished the day lower.