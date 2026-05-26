US military strikes Iranian boats, missile launch sites: CENTCOM

WASHINGTON: The US military carried out strikes on Monday (May 25) in southern Iran against targets including boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites, in what it described as defensive actions.

US Central Command said in a statement the strikes were designed "to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces".

"US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," said Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a Central Command spokesperson.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that negotiations with Iran were "proceeding nicely", with Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arriving in Qatar on Monday as part of the "diplomatic process" to end the war with the United States, state media reported.

This came on the heels of him saying that he had told his representatives not to rush into any deal with Iran.

He also attempted to recast his bid for peace with Tehran as an attempt to strike a grand bargain across the Middle East, urging Muslim-majority countries from the region and beyond to settle their disputes with Israel.

In a lengthy social media post, Trump listed countries whose leaders he spoke with in a conference call on Saturday about efforts to end the war with Iran.



"After all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords," he wrote.

The Abraham Accords, a set of agreements brokered under Trump in 2020, govern the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Israel and countries that have historically been hostile to it.