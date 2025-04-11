US stocks, dollar drop on lingering tariff worries, a day after relief rally

NEW YORK: Major stock indexes and the US dollar dropped on Thursday (Apr 10), with the S&P 500 ending down more than 3 percent as investors remained skittish, a day after US President Donald Trump's move to temporarily lower tariffs on many countries caused a massive relief rally.

Investors fled to safe havens, with gold prices jumping nearly 3 percent to an all-time high and the dollar hitting a 10-year low against the Swiss franc.

Most US Treasury prices were slightly higher, with another strong bond auction on Thursday helping to ease demand concerns amid the tariff-related market volatility. Treasuries had sold off sharply earlier this week.

Much uncertainty remains on the tariff front and about the trade war's potential economic fallout.

Trump on Wednesday also said he would raise the tariff on Chinese imports, and the White House said a 10 percent blanket duty on almost all US imports will remain in effect. US tariffs on China now total 145% after the latest hike, the White House told CNBC on Thursday.

"The realization is that while we got some good news yesterday, we still have to live in a world where there's new uncertainty," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth in New York.

The stock declines came despite US data showing consumer prices unexpectedly fell in March.

Amid the head-spinning changes in the market and news on tariffs, investors also are gearing up for the start of quarterly US earnings, with results from some of the biggest US banks including JPMorgan Chase due on Friday.