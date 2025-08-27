US threatens to withhold funding from states over truck driver English proficiency rules

WASHINGTON: The US Transportation Department said on Tuesday (Aug 27) it will withhold federal funding from California, Washington State, and New Mexico unless they adopt English proficiency requirements for commercial truck drivers.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has taken a series of steps to address concerns about foreign truck drivers who do not speak English, and last week Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States was immediately pausing the issuance of all worker visas for commercial truck drivers.

In April, Trump signed an executive order directing the enforcement of a rule requiring commercial drivers in the US to meet English proficiency standards.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the department could withhold about US$50 million in federal funding if the states do not comply in 30 days and could take further action.

Washington State said its state patrol was currently reviewing the matter with its state transportation partners and will have a detailed response soon.

New Mexico's Transportation Department did not immediately respond.

A spokesperson for California Governor Gavin Newsom said the Trump Administration was "scrambling to shift blame" after it had approved the federal work permit for a driver who killed three people in a truck crash in Florida on Aug 12.