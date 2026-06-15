Trump celebrates 80th birthday with cage fight, Iran deal

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump turned 80 in typically dramatic style on Sunday (Jun 14) - announcing an Iran peace deal shortly before he was due to hold a cage fight on the White House lawn.

The peace agreement to end the war with Tehran was the icing on the cake of the unprecedented birthday festivities for the oldest American president ever to take office.

Trump will later preside over an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gala on the historic South Lawn, watching 14 star fighters beat each other to a pulp underneath a space-age arena called "The Claw".

But there could still be rain on Trump's parade, literally, with weather forecasters issuing a warning for thunderstorms over Washington that could disrupt the fight night at the White House.

Costing US$60 million, the UFC Freedom 250 event is linked to this year's festivities for the 250th anniversary of US independence - but it also happens to fall on the day that Trump enters his ninth decade.

Critics have derided the cage fight, saying it is a tacky debasement of the White House by a president who has repeatedly shattered norms during his time in power.

Trump has also faced criticism for staging the event after a war with Iran that has sent global energy prices soaring and caused a major knock-on effect for US consumers.

In a social media post announcing the Iran deal - which Tehran has yet to confirm - Trump said "let the oil flow!"