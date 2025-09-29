US envoy says Ukraine could be authorised to 'hit deep' into Russia

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's envoy Keith Kellogg has floated the possibility of long-range strikes by Ukraine against Russia with American weapons, following the administration's recent pivot on the conflict.

In a Fox News interview broadcast on Sunday (Sep 28), Kellogg was asked whether Trump had authorised strikes deep into Russian territory - days after Moscow was accused of sending fighter jets and drones that violated the airspace of several European nations.

"Reading what (Trump) has said and reading what Vice President (JD) Vance has said, as well as (Secretary of State Marco) Rubio, the answer is yes," he said.

"Use the ability to hit deep. There are no such things as sanctuaries."

Vice president Vance said in a separate Fox News programme on Sunday that the US was having "conversations" on whether to give long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv, a request Trump has previously denied.

"It's something that the president is going to make the final determination on," Vance said, referring to the missiles, adding that the US was "looking at a number of requests from the Europeans."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a press briefing on Monday that there was "no panacea that can change the situation on the front for the Kyiv regime".

"There's no magic weapon. Whether it's Tomahawks or other missiles, they won't be able to change the dynamic."