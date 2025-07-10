US allies in tough balancing act amid concerns of tariff tensions affecting defence ties: Analysts

In April, United States President Donald Trump promised to work on 90 deals in 90 days before enforcing his sweeping reciprocal tariffs.

Three months later, only two agreements have been reached.

The first is a limited deal with Britain to keep a 10 per cent rate on most goods, with preferential treatment for some sectors. The other is with Vietnam, with import tariffs slashed to 20 per cent from the previously proposed 46 per cent.

Trump has since postponed his tariff deadline from this month to Aug 1, but doubled down by sending letters to more than a dozen nations threatening them with elevated duties if they fail to strike a deal.

As trading partners scramble to negotiate, analysts said it is difficult for allies to take a hard stance when they have to balance economic, diplomatic and defence ties.

“Probably the best way to negotiate the tariffs is to be very tough, as the Chinese were,” said James Crabtree, a distinguished visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

“(Beijing) did what US allies couldn't do – which was using rare earth (minerals) as a point of leverage.”