What to expect in Trump’s first State of the Union address since his return to the White House

WASHINGTON: When United States President Donald Trump steps before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday (Feb 24) night for his first State of the Union address since returning to the White House, the world will be watching.

With American warships massing in the waters near Iran, conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine still unresolved, and questions lingering about Washington’s energy strategy in Venezuela, Trump’s speech is poised to draw international scrutiny.

Despite these foreign policy flashpoints, political analysts expect Trump to devote most of his airtime to a domestic audience, using the primetime address to lay the groundwork for November’s midterm elections.

The speech will be a test of Trump’s ability to recapture political momentum after months of sliding approval ratings and mounting criticisms.

Recent US media polls suggest his approval numbers have dipped significantly since taking office, with respondents saying he has not prioritised issues that directly affect their daily lives.

DOMESTIC MESSAGING

Still, Trump, who frequently touts his accomplishments, is likely to reference his foreign policy wins, including peace agreements and trade deals.

However, Republican strategists are expected to steer most of the speech towards bread-and-butter concerns that resonate most with voters: Inflation, jobs, housing costs, affordability and immigration.

“Even members of his party say he's too focused on international (ongoings) … and winning that Nobel Prize … and not focused enough on domestic politics,” said George Washington University’s political management programme director Todd Belt.

With millions of voters citing the rising cost of living as a top concern, economists and political observers predict Trump will spend substantial time defending his economic record and promising relief.